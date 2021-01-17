Advertisement

Illinois National Guard to help secure state and national capitol on Inauguration day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of the Presidential Inauguration Wednesday the Illinois National Guard provides a security update in Springfield Saturday morning.

Major General Richard Neely says residents should feel safe as the national guard is doing their job to protect the state capitol. About 250 members have been sent to Springfield to bolster security in case protests take place. While another 300 officers have been deployed to Washington DC to provide extra security during Wednesday’s historic event.

“So specifically we do a lot of riot control training, but not only riot control but check point security and we do a lot of that on the weekends and during A-T it all ties in to our mission that we have now been tasked to do,” said Illinois ARmy National Guard Sgt. Renata Sturlic.

Starting in February  at least 400 national guard members will assist in providing COVID-19 vaccines to across the state.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Pritzker: Indoor dining, bar service can resume sooner than expected; Phase 1B of vaccination plan starts Jan. 25
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford PD: Father, son charged after Kent Street shooting
Snow is to be a bit more widespread shortly after sunrise Sunday.
Cooler temperatures, light snow on tap to return Sunday

Latest News

Boone County K9 funeral
Boone County K-9 Loki
A group of people put their photography skills to test by taking pictures of animals, produce...
Photographers head to Angelic Organics Farm to get the perfect photos
Graphic with Bible and cross.
National Religious Freedom Day
Another round of light snow's on the way late Saturday night into Sunday.
Mark's Saturday Forecast -- 1/16/2021