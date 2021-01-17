Illinois National Guard to help secure state and national capitol on Inauguration day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of the Presidential Inauguration Wednesday the Illinois National Guard provides a security update in Springfield Saturday morning.

Major General Richard Neely says residents should feel safe as the national guard is doing their job to protect the state capitol. About 250 members have been sent to Springfield to bolster security in case protests take place. While another 300 officers have been deployed to Washington DC to provide extra security during Wednesday’s historic event.

“So specifically we do a lot of riot control training, but not only riot control but check point security and we do a lot of that on the weekends and during A-T it all ties in to our mission that we have now been tasked to do,” said Illinois ARmy National Guard Sgt. Renata Sturlic.

Starting in February at least 400 national guard members will assist in providing COVID-19 vaccines to across the state.

