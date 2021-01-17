Cooler temperatures, light snow on tap to return Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s almost hard to believe that we’ve crossed the halfway point of January, but that we have. It certainly hasn’t felt much like January, which, historically is our coldest month of the year. On the contrary, it’s been a remarkably mild one, currently the 10th warmest on record, with every one of the first 16 days featuring above normal temperatures.

Saturday marks the fifth straight day with above freezing high temperatures, and the 16th straight day above normal for the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to take a turn for the colder in the coming days, as a weak disturbance approaches from the west, and shifts winds back to the northwest for the next few days. Perhaps more importantly, though, is the likelihood that this disturbance appears likely to bring snow to most, if not all of the Stateline over the coming 24 hours. Current forecast projections suggest a band of light snow is to enter the western portions of the viewing area shortly after Midnight.

Light snow may begin as early as 2:00 Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That snow’s to become more widespread, in the hours that follow, likely covering most of the region as we approach sunrise or very shortly thereafter.

Snow is to be a bit more widespread shortly after sunrise Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Steady snow may fall for a good portion of the morning, though at no time will it be heavy enough to greatly inhibit visibility. By the afternoon, snow showers will become much more scattered in coverage and lighter in intensity.

Snow is forecast to become much more scattered and much lighter come the afternoon hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, as the dinner hour approaches, we’ll be left with little more than a few lingering flurries.

Come dinnertime, only a few flurries will linger. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

How much snow can we anticipate falling? To be frank, not much. However, it may be just enough to shovel, and just enough to make travel difficult for those planning on heading to church services Sunday morning.

Snowfall amounts aren't to be heavy, but may be just enough to create slick travel at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snowfall amounts aren't to be heavy, but may be just enough to create slick travel at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snowfall amounts aren't to be heavy, but may be just enough to create slick travel at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday will top out around 32°, a substantial drop compared to Saturday, but still slightly above normal by mid-January standards.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.