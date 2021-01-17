Cooler temperatures, light snow on tap to return Sunday
While accumulations won’t be significant, travel impacts remain possible
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s almost hard to believe that we’ve crossed the halfway point of January, but that we have. It certainly hasn’t felt much like January, which, historically is our coldest month of the year. On the contrary, it’s been a remarkably mild one, currently the 10th warmest on record, with every one of the first 16 days featuring above normal temperatures.
Temperatures are to take a turn for the colder in the coming days, as a weak disturbance approaches from the west, and shifts winds back to the northwest for the next few days. Perhaps more importantly, though, is the likelihood that this disturbance appears likely to bring snow to most, if not all of the Stateline over the coming 24 hours. Current forecast projections suggest a band of light snow is to enter the western portions of the viewing area shortly after Midnight.
That snow’s to become more widespread, in the hours that follow, likely covering most of the region as we approach sunrise or very shortly thereafter.
Steady snow may fall for a good portion of the morning, though at no time will it be heavy enough to greatly inhibit visibility. By the afternoon, snow showers will become much more scattered in coverage and lighter in intensity.
Finally, as the dinner hour approaches, we’ll be left with little more than a few lingering flurries.
How much snow can we anticipate falling? To be frank, not much. However, it may be just enough to shovel, and just enough to make travel difficult for those planning on heading to church services Sunday morning.
Temperatures Sunday will top out around 32°, a substantial drop compared to Saturday, but still slightly above normal by mid-January standards.
