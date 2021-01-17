Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night.(Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players have another chance to win big next week since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.

The winning numbers were 67, 20, 65, 14, 39, and the Powerball was 02.

No one beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. That would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there’s a winner of the top prize for the drawing on Tuesday.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $546 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

