Winnebago Co. adds 156 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 24,760 on Friday, this is up from 24,604 on Thursday. The total deaths stand at 370 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 369 on Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.6 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 102 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Monday’s report of 108.

