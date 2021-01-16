Scattered Snow Showers with Above Normal Highs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Occasional snow showers during the day on Saturday with highs back above normal in the mid to upper 30′s. More light snow showers are possible on Sunday as highs will reach the low 30′s. MLK Day will include a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20′s. Our above normal streak for the month of January will continue through at least Sunday. The forecast shows no signs of any major storm systems next week that could produce snow or a sizable drop in the temperatures. Have a GREAT weekend!

