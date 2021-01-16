Remembering fallen Boone County K9 Officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s been rough,” said Boone County K9 Deputy, Robert Rosenkranz. “These past few weeks have been pretty rough.”

Boone County Deputy, Robert Rosenkranz, and his K9 Officer, Loki, were conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 when a drunk driver hit the rear end of the patrol car.

“I was pretty lucky. I was pretty much in the only spot I could have been in to not get hit by one of the vehicles,” said Rosenkranz.

Although Officer Rosenkranz said he’s fortunate to have only sustained minor injuries, his partner-in-crime, K9 Deputy, Loki, was in the backseat during the crash and didn’t survive. Rosenkranz said it’s been a challenging adjustment without his partner.

“Even something as simple as going through the drive thru and not having my ears ringing from him barking. It’s an adjustment. I definitely considered him family,” Rosenkranz said.

Stateline officers gathered in Belvidere Saturday morning to honor Loki, who they said will be remembered for his goofy personality and his heroic accomplishments.

“Every time he worked, I’m getting pictures at 3 o’clock in the morning, showing what he just sieged. Or the compartment in the vehicle that they just discovered,” said Boone County Sheriff, David Ernest.

Boone County Sheriff, David Ernest, said the bond between an officer and their K9 is immeasurable.

“That’s another partner. That’s another part of the sheriff’s office,” said Ernest. “So we all grieve when we lose a loved one.”

But Loki’s heroism won’t go unnoticed.

“I’m proud of him,” said Rosenkranz. “I want to make sure he knows that.”

