Advertisement

More people seek financial advice amid COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unrest

As the future of the country sits in uncertainty, many around the country prepare for the financial toll it could leave.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -As the country prepares for new leadership, many wonder what this change means financially.

“A lot of the questions clients have are my taxes going to go up and if so what should we be doing about it,” said Financial Focus Advisors President Jon Aldrich.

Aldrich says there is a chance taxes may rise and encourages people to plan ahead.

“We’re also seeing more people wanting to look at their financial plan,” said Aldrich. “Can I retire when I want to is a big question and getting them set up in the right way for that.”

However, with many out of work and other living paycheck to paycheck, planning for the future may not be feasible.

“We normally have about two hundred thousand people filing for unemployment benefits, but now it’s about a million people five times what it normally is and again we’re seeing a lot of people unemployed for more than six months which is obviously very devastating,” said Northern Illinois University Professor Carl Campbell.

While many will encounter financial hardships in the future, Aldrich says it can be helpful to have money set aside for those rainy days.

“Having cash on hand is a great thing because it can come in really handy in times of stress and it makes you feel a lot better if you have some money in your bank account that can maybe help you whether the storm when times are tough,” said Aldrich.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Latest News

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 156 COVID-19 cases, one death
Rockford Museums to reopen
Museums reopen in tier 2
Discovery Center Museum
Discovery Center Museum to reopen Jan. 24
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored