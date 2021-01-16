Discovery Center Museum to reopen Jan. 24

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum announced will reopen its doors to the public on Jan. 24, after temporarily closing in November due to the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 Tier 3 mitigations.

The museum will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 to 11:30 am; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., according to the museum.

All guests must make advance reservations for 2-hour play sessions. Time between sessions will be used for enhanced cleaning and sanitization. Reservations can be made here.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m., reservations can also be made by phone at 815-963-6769. Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 5 and older and strongly encouraged for children younger than 5. Temperature checks and health screenings will be required of all guests and staff prior to museum entry.

In addition to museum visits, Discovery Center is offering both onsite and virtual classes for children. Details for classes can be found here.

“Discovery Center’s reopening plan follows state and local guidelines. The plan details the steps the museum has taken to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff, including modified operations, significantly reduced capacity, social distancing protocols, enhanced cleaning protocols, exhibit modifications, contactless interactions, face coverings, and best practices in hygiene and handwashing,” according to the Discovery Center Museum.

