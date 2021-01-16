Advertisement

Discovery Center Museum to reopen Jan. 24

All guests must make advance reservations for 2-hour play sessions.
Discovery Center Museum
Discovery Center Museum(Discovery Center Museum)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum announced will reopen its doors to the public on Jan. 24, after temporarily closing in November due to the State of Illinois’ COVID-19 Tier 3 mitigations.

The museum will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 to 11:30 am; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., according to the museum.

All guests must make advance reservations for 2-hour play sessions. Time between sessions will be used for enhanced cleaning and sanitization. Reservations can be made here.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m., reservations can also be made by phone at 815-963-6769. Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 5 and older and strongly encouraged for children younger than 5. Temperature checks and health screenings will be required of all guests and staff prior to museum entry.

In addition to museum visits, Discovery Center is offering both onsite and virtual classes for children. Details for classes can be found here.

Discovery Center Museum
Discovery Center Museum(Discovery Center Museum)
Discovery Center Museum
Discovery Center Museum(Discovery Center Museum)

“Discovery Center’s reopening plan follows state and local guidelines. The plan details the steps the museum has taken to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff, including modified operations, significantly reduced capacity, social distancing protocols, enhanced cleaning protocols, exhibit modifications, contactless interactions, face coverings, and best practices in hygiene and handwashing,” according to the Discovery Center Museum.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Latest News

As the country prepares for new leadership, many wonder what this change means financially.
More people seek financial advice amid COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unrest
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 156 COVID-19 cases, one death
Rockford Museums to reopen
Museums reopen in tier 2
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored