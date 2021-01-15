Winnebago County Board approves raise for Certified Nursing Assistants at River Bluff Nursing Home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board, in order to ensure competitive wages, has a greed to a pay raise for Certified Nursing Assistant’s at River Bluff Nursing Home.

The raise will give all CNAs an extra $2 an hour, committing $97,500 to the initiative. The boost in funding will also eliminate the Home’s need for agency staffing.

The pay raise will kick in February 12.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.