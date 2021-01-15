Advertisement

Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored

At this time, it is unknown if Trump has access to the pages.
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook pages have been restored as of Friday.

Following the deadly riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Facebook had banned the president indefinitely from Instagram and Facebook.

