Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored
At this time, it is unknown if Trump has access to the pages.
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook pages have been restored as of Friday.
Following the deadly riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, Facebook had banned the president indefinitely from Instagram and Facebook.
