Semi rolls over causing large traffic jam on I-90

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Weather could have been a factor in a semi truck rollover on I-90, as the accident happened in the west bound lanes just north of the East Rockton Road exit.

Emergency crews blocked off the exit and traffic was slowed for several hours. Investigators say at least one other car was involved in the crash, there is believed to be no injuries.

