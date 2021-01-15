Advertisement

Rockford Woman’s Club added to National Register of Historic Places

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced 12 Illinois sites were added to the National Register of Historic Places during 2020, including one National Historic Landmark.

Built in 1918, the building hosting the Rockford Woman’s Club has been a social organization dedicated to philanthropy and the promotion of civic and cultural improvement in the city of Rockford. Since its creation in 1897, the organization has been instrumental in championing the arts, providing educational opportunities, and addressing a variety of important social issues.

The building, consisting of a clubhouse, restaurant and theatre, has functioned as an ideal location for the organization’s work and has served as a community anchor in the areas of education, entertainment, recreation and social reform. Today, the club continues to be dedicated to the betterment of the Rockford community and is still housed at this location.

“Thanks to the advocacy and support of historic preservationists from throughout the state, and thanks to the work of our staff at the IDNR State Historic Preservation Office, these additions to the National Register help tell the story of Illinois,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said.

The places recognized are located across Illinois and include a 150-year old farmstead, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and four historic districts that, when combined, include more than 700 significant properties.

National Register places are added to the register by the National Park Service based on recommendations from the State Historic Preservation Office.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of properties that merit special attention and preservation. Every county in Illinois has at least one property or historic district listed in the National Register. Together, they represent a cross section of the Prairie State’s history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.

In general, properties must be more than 50 years old to be eligible for the National Register. A listing places no obligations on private property owners but does make properties eligible for some financial incentives.

