Rockford PD: Father, son charged after Kent Street shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were charged, including a father and son after a shooting early Friday morning in Rockford.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Kent Street for several ShotSpotter Alerts, according to the Rockford Police Department.

While responding, officers were told that a second house in the 1000 block of S. Winnebago Street was also struck through the bedroom window where two people were sleeping. Upon arrival on Kent Street, officers located multiple occupants in the home, including a 32-year-old shooting victim with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, was treated and released. The victim said that an unknown subject had driven by and shot at the residence. After further investigation inside the residence, officers were able to find a handgun and a rifle in a bedroom.

The case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to the Rockford Police Department.

David Thorn, 47, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. David Thorn Jr., 23, was charged with possession of weapon with defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID and obstructing identification. Kristine Nicholas, 27, was also charged with no valid FOID. All three charged are Rockford residents.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

