Rockford museums reopen under tier 2 COVID-19 restriction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slight sigh of relief as Governor J.B. Pritzker says the Rockford region can loosen some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m just so proud to be among these artists and to get the jurors award is the icing on the cake,” said Kathy Weaver, Artist.

Weaver is one of 70 artists featured in the Rockford Midwestern Biennial at the Rockford Art Museum. She was devastated when COVID-19 restrictions shut down the exhibit.

“I was in the biennial two years ago and it was just so fun to come to the opening and see not only friends but I met people whose work I had seen in print media so I really missed that with not having an in person opening,” Weaver said.

Rockford will officially move to tier 2 mitigation which will give the community two weekends to view Weaver’s work.

“It is just different to see it in person, it just really is you can look up close at the mark making,” Weaver said.

“We are so excited to hear that we may be opening really soon,” Carrie Johnson, Rockford Art Museum executive director.

Johnson put together the biennial and says she’s just excited the artists will get the recognition they deserve.

“Artists can come in, Rockford and surrounding communities can come in and we are so excited that we might have the opportunity for people to see this amazing show that’s up,” Johnson said.

Johnson says for those who visit.. they will have to follow some safety rules.

“We will require masks that are over your nose, we do require that everyone who comes in take their temperature and we have everyone check in just so we can stay safe. Johnson said.

Aside from museums reopening casinos and gaming sites can reopen and indoor fitness classes meetings and events of 10 or fewer people can start back up.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.