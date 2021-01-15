Advertisement

Rockford man identified after fatal fire

Robert Worley, 83 of Rockford, was identified.
Rockford Fire Department, fatal fire scene
Rockford Fire Department, fatal fire scene(The victim was found in the apartment.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 82-year-old man killed in a fatal fire in Rockford on Jan. 11.

Robert Worley, 83 of Rockford, was identified. An autopsy was performed and the preliminary cause of death is pending further studies.

Although there were thermal injuries, the coroner’s office is checking the toxicology to see his carbon monoxide levels. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Latest News

As the country prepares for new leadership, many wonder what this change means financially.
More people seek financial advice amid COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unrest
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 156 COVID-19 cases, one death
Rockford Museums to reopen
Museums reopen in tier 2
Discovery Center Museum
Discovery Center Museum to reopen Jan. 24
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored