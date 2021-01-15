Rockford man identified after fatal fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 82-year-old man killed in a fatal fire in Rockford on Jan. 11.

Robert Worley, 83 of Rockford, was identified. An autopsy was performed and the preliminary cause of death is pending further studies.

Although there were thermal injuries, the coroner’s office is checking the toxicology to see his carbon monoxide levels. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

