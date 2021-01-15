Rockford man charged with arson after allegedly setting store on fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested Thursday on a charge of arson for allegedly setting fire to a local retail business.

Sean Cardenas, 20, of Rockford, was indicted on Jan. 12, by a federal grand jury in Rockford, and charged with one count of maliciously damaging and destroying, and attempting to damage and destroy, by means of fire, the Burlington Coat Factory at 6260 E. State St. on May 30, 2020.

Cardenas was arrested Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger. Cardenas was ordered to be held in federal custody until a detention hearing on Jan. 19, at 11:30 a.m.

The charge of maliciously damaging and destroying, and attempting to damage and destroy, by means of fire, real and personal property, carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison and a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The charge was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Kristen deTineo, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division 2 of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. The Rockford Police Department and Rockford Fire Department assisted in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.

