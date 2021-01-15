Advertisement

Rep. Maurice West gives official nomination speech for Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch

Welch was officially elected to the position January 13
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I firmly believe that Welch did not choose this moment. This moment chose Welch. Because he has the wherewithal to convene the great minds within this caucus so that we can tackle these issues together.”

Rep. Maurice West (D-67th District) was selected to give the official nomination speech for new House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch. In his speech, West talked about the first time him and Welch met at the Machine Shed in Rockford. West says “the future has it’s eyes on this moment.”

Welch is the first Black Illinois House Speaker. Mike Madigan had been the house speaker every time there was a democratic majority since 1983.

