Police in Lee County work to crack 25-year-old murder mystery of Amy Todd Fleming

Both detectives and Fleming’s family say they still believe her killer will be brought to justice.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -After 25 years police in Lee County are trying to solve one of the Stateline’s oldest cold cases and figure out who killed Amy Todd Fleming.

25-year-old Amy Fleming was found strangled to death in her Lee County home off Route 30. Two of her co-workers discovered Fleming’s body after she didn’t show up to work at Indian Creek Middle School.

“There’s really no reason why someone would want to kill her and that’s what makes it probably the toughest,” said Lee County Detective Sergeant Shane Miller. “If that reason was found it would lead to a killer.”

“I don’t know who or why someone would want to do something like this, but I don’t think it was random,” said Fleming’s sister Sherie Newman.

Fleming and Miller have faith Amy’s killer will be brought to justice, and asks those with information to come forward.

“The family suffered long enough not knowing,” said Miller. “Imagine if this was your daughter or your family member.”

If the suspect is arrested Fleming says she doesn’t want to carry anger and resentment.

“I’m gonna be honest I think it might be a hard pill to swallow if I’m given the opportunity I would like to be able to say I forgive you,” said Newman.

