Occasional Light Snow Showers at times this Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy with occasional light snow showers today. Highs will top out around the middle 30′s with northeast winds taking hold 10 - 15 MPH. Snow showers tonight could add up to and inch with lows in the lower 30′s. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to low 30′s both Saturday and Sunday with occasional light snow showers from time to time, maybe another inch come Sunday. Somewhat cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 20′s.

