Advertisement

Northern Ill. Public Health Consortium supports expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine

‘We will be successful in this massive effort, but only through cooperation, partnership, and patience.’
Vaccine
Vaccine(WOWT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium announced their support of Gov. Pritzker’s effort to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NIPHC released the following statement on Friday:

“The Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium, whose local public health agencies serve over nine million residents, or more than two-thirds of the State of Illinois’ population, acknowledge and support the effort by Governor Pritzker to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

With large numbers of individuals who serve as the 1a priority group to be vaccinated living in the NIPHC area of responsibility, healthcare workers continue to be a focus of the Consortium’s efforts. This will result in the transition to the 1b priority population being vaccinated at different times across the state.

NIPHC is committed to and shares the Governor’s goal, along with that of our residents, in getting the vaccine distributed as quickly as possible. We are partnering with many private and public entities to make this happen. We will be successful in this massive effort, but only through cooperation, partnership, and patience.

The member agencies of the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium consist of local public health departments that serve the municipalities of Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park and Skokie, Stickney Township and the Counties of Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Kankakee, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will and Winnebago,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Latest News

As the country prepares for new leadership, many wonder what this change means financially.
More people seek financial advice amid COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unrest
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 156 COVID-19 cases, one death
Rockford Museums to reopen
Museums reopen in tier 2
Discovery Center Museum
Discovery Center Museum to reopen Jan. 24
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram pages restored