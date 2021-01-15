Northern Ill. Public Health Consortium supports expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium announced their support of Gov. Pritzker’s effort to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NIPHC released the following statement on Friday:

“The Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium, whose local public health agencies serve over nine million residents, or more than two-thirds of the State of Illinois’ population, acknowledge and support the effort by Governor Pritzker to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

With large numbers of individuals who serve as the 1a priority group to be vaccinated living in the NIPHC area of responsibility, healthcare workers continue to be a focus of the Consortium’s efforts. This will result in the transition to the 1b priority population being vaccinated at different times across the state.

NIPHC is committed to and shares the Governor’s goal, along with that of our residents, in getting the vaccine distributed as quickly as possible. We are partnering with many private and public entities to make this happen. We will be successful in this massive effort, but only through cooperation, partnership, and patience.

The member agencies of the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium consist of local public health departments that serve the municipalities of Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park and Skokie, Stickney Township and the Counties of Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Kankakee, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will and Winnebago,” the statement said.

