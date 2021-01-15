Advertisement

Murder victim identified after shooting at Rockford gas station

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim of a homicide in Rockford was identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

Javelle Bolden, 29 of Rockford, was identified. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11:25 a.m., Rockford police were called to the BP gas station at 1909 11th St. for a reported gunshot victim. Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office who then authorized the charge of first degree murder against 23-year-old Anthony Dewitt. He was taken into custody Thursday.

