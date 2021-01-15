Loves Park Alderman challenges City Clerk in upcoming spring election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’ve been city clerk for 24 years, and I feel I’ve done a very good job,” said Loves Park City Clerk, Bob Burden.

Loves Park residents will cast their votes on April 6th for long-time City Clerk, Bob Burden, or his challenger, First Ward Alderman, Clint Little. Burden has run uncontested since 1997. He said his tenure should prove to voters he’s the man for the job.

“We make sure that everyone who comes through this office is served and served well and the fact that I’ve not had opposition in 24 years suggests that the public feels that way too,” said Burden.

But Alderman Little doesn’t see it that way.

Little said Burden has become complacent in his career, failing to keep up with advancements in technology. He said the city of Loves Park deserves a candidate who will fix underlying problems, not sweep them under the rug. Burden adamantly refuted these claims.

“Alderman Little doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” said Burden. “Those charges are all false. None of that is true and he’s making it them up in order to promote himself.”

Little said he think he’s the fresh candidate the city needs.

I’ve taken it upon myself to make sure that I’ve spoken out in favor of the citizens, making sure I’m watching out for their tax dollars,” said Little. “I’m not in it for self interest, I’m not in it for somebody who’s related to me. I’m in it to make sure our community is thriving and that we’re doing the best for everybody.”

The consolidated election will be April 6th. For a complete list of races and referenda on the ballot, visit www.winnebagocountyclerk.com.

