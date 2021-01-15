Advertisement

How Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday

Betty White speaks on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the...
Betty White speaks on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Phil McCarten | Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Golden Girls” actress Betty White is turning 99 on Sunday.

Like many others this past year, she plans on having a low-key birthday in quarantine.

She shared with Entertainment Tonight how she is planning to spend her special day.

“What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

“The Pet Set” was White’s show from the 1970s which showcased celebrities and their furry friends.

White seems to stay busy and active. She told People magazine her secret to living a long life is having “a sense of humor.”

“Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative.” She also told People magazine that she has been “blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

Hopefully, turning 100 isn’t any different than turning 99.

Happy Birthday, Betty White!

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Latest News

Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
As the country prepares for new leadership, many wonder what this change means financially.
More people seek financial advice amid COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unrest
Richard Barnett, the man photographed in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot,...
House speaker’s office invader to be put under house arrest