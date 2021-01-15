Advertisement

Graceland offering virtual tours for guests

Tickets are $100 a person
By WMC staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Graceland is making it easier for visitors to tour Elvis Presley’s mansion. According to a news release, fans and music lovers from around the world can visit Graceland virtually.

A two-hour guided tour gives a behind the rope look at the mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet, and a walk through Elvis Presley’s Memphis exhibit and the entertainment complex.

Tours will be provided through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for 72 hours following the live event so guests can watch it again. That 72-hour window can accommodate guests in all time zones.

The first tours will be on January 27, February 25, and March 25. Additional dates will continue to be added. Tickets will be $100 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.

The Virtual Live Tours will be hosted by the Vice President of Graceland Archines and Exhibits, Angie Marchese.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
Pritzker: Region 1 moves to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature

Latest News

Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter
National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual...
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
As the country prepares for new leadership, many wonder what this change means financially.
More people seek financial advice amid COVID-19 pandemic and widespread unrest
Richard Barnett, the man photographed in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot,...
House speaker’s office invader to be put under house arrest