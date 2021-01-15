FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow to wind down Thursday evening, though slick travel likely overnight
Caution urged for Friday morning commuters
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’ll hardly go down as having been a crippling storm, but a hearty dose of wintry weather has returned to the Stateline in the wake of a three day thaw. Rain, which had developed Thursday afternoon while temperatures had risen well above freezing, quickly transitioned to snow as the sun descended, and continues to fall as of early Thursday evening. By 7:00pm, only a few tenths of an inch had fallen in Rockford, though that was just enough to cover many area roadways, with numerous accidents having been reported, even on major thoroughfares.
With roadways slick and snow-covered, travel’s going to remain treacherous for much of the rest of the night. That’s the reason why the National Weather Service has extended Winter Weather Advisories into the opening hours of Friday for our westernmost counties.
Snow’s to wind down rather quickly as we proceed through the evening hours. Steady light snow should continue through 8:00 or thereabouts.
By 10:00 Thursday evening, flurries will be the prevailing mode of precipitation, though some spotty freezing drizzle can’t be ruled out.
Come the Midnight hour, most, if not all of the precipitation should be behind us for the rest of the night.
From here on out, don’t expect much more in the way of snowfall accumulation. When all’s said and done, total snowfall accumulations will range from about a half an inch along the I-88 corridor to a little more than an inch along the Wisconsin border. There could be one or two places, especially west and north of Rockford, that pick up as much as two inches.
Friday, for the most part, is to be a dry day, though an occasional flurry or light snow shower can’t be entirely ruled out. We’ll then focus our attention on another disturbance that may send an additional round of light snow our way overnight Friday into early Saturday.
Accumulations from this disturbance shouldn’t exceed a few tenths of an inch, but may again make things a bit slick on the roadways.
