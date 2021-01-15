Advertisement

Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce responds to Region 1 moving to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations

This does not mean an automatic reopening of all indoor dinning and bar service.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds a media briefing Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce issued statements after Gov. Pritzker announced Region 1 will move to Tier 2 COVID-19 mitigations effective immediately.

The Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement:

“Gov. Pritzker announced today that the statewide mitigations he put in place in November will be released. Effective immediately, Region 1 will return to Tier 2.  Unfortunately, this does not mean an automatic reopening of all indoor dinning and bar service.

In order to step down from Tier III mitigations to Tier II, a region “must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit and hospital bed availability and declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days,” according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. These metrics can be found on the IDPH website, linked here.

During today’s press conference, the Governor also shared more details on the progression of the COVID-19 vaccination plan in Illinois. Many of those details are more specific to larger communities. The Boone County Health Department, in coordination with Forward Boone, have shared some talking points specific to Boone County, including the opportunity to register for ongoing communication. You can learn more here,” the statement said.

