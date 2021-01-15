After FCA merges, company executives to ring opening bell of stock exchanges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On the first day of operation for Stellantis — formed from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA — company executives will ring the traditional opening bell of three stock exchanges where the new automaker’s shares will be listed.

Stellantis shares are expected to begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Borsa Italiana in Milan on Monday, Jan. 18, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Participating executives include John Elkann, chairman; and Carlos Tavares, CEO. Stellantis opening ceremonies will be webcast:

Monday, Jan. 18:

2:50 a.m. EST / 8:50 CET – Euronext , Paris, France

3:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 CET – Borsa Italiana , Milan, Italy

Tuesday, Jan. 19:

9:25 a.m. EST / 3:25 p.m. CET – NYSE , New York

