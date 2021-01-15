$500 given toward body-worn cameras for Rockford PD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rev. Stephen Bowie and Rev. Julane Nease were at City Hall Thursday to present a check for $500 from Northwest Neighbors, Inc. to go toward the purchase of body-worn cameras for the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford Mayor McNamara was also present.

“The goal of Northwest Neighbors, Inc. is to create a more abundant life for people living in the northwest quadrant of the city. We participate in conversations about health care, the availability of public (library) and private (grocery store) businesses, education (YMCA and Good Shepherd Lutheran) and recreation (summer softball),” Rev. Bowie said.

