Winnebago County Housing Authority rebranded, now called NI ReACH

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In order to better reflect their organization, the Winnebago County Housing Authority has rebranded. The organization is now Northern Illinois Regional Affordable Community Housing, or NI ReACH.

NI ReACH is known for its programs and partnerships centered around affordable housing, and other initiatives to reduce community blight and improve the Stateline area. It serves Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Ogle counties in Illinois.

In addition to the new name and logo, the NI ReACH website offers a more user-friendly and visual resource for learning about affordable housing options, applying for housing, and accessing information about the organization and its programs. The site is more comprehensive and mobile-responsive, allowing NI ReACH to serve clients more conveniently.

For more information about the programs, services, and communities supported by NI ReACH, visit www.nireach.org.

