Winnebago Co. adds 99 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 24,604 on Thursday, this is up from 24,505 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 369 stemming from COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 367 on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 9.8 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 81 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Monday’s report of 101.

