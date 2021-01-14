Advertisement

State Farm matching American Red Cross donations up to $100K

The insurance agency is matching the donations through Jan. 15.
American Red Cross continues giving 24/7 help during the holidays
American Red Cross continues giving 24/7 help during the holidays(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Farm has elected to match donations to the American Red Cross dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

The insurance agency is matching the donations through Jan. 15.

“The American Red Cross responds to disasters and emergencies big and small, disasters that can happen at any time and anywhere. Families like yours and your neighbors count on the Red Cross to provide food, shelter and comfort after a disaster. From January 11-15, State Farm® is generously matching donations to the Red Cross dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000, helping your gifts go twice as far,” according to an announcement from State Farm.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

Latest News

Travel agencies
Agencies expect travel to increase once vaccine is distributed
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely over much of the Stateline Thursday,...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/13/2021
After 36 years the Illinois House is under new leadership. Lawmakers elect Rep. Emanuel Chris...
Emanuel Chris Welch replaces Michael Madigan as Illinois’ Speaker of the House
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV