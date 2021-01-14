State Farm matching American Red Cross donations up to $100K

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Farm has elected to match donations to the American Red Cross dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

The insurance agency is matching the donations through Jan. 15.

“The American Red Cross responds to disasters and emergencies big and small, disasters that can happen at any time and anywhere. Families like yours and your neighbors count on the Red Cross to provide food, shelter and comfort after a disaster. From January 11-15, State Farm® is generously matching donations to the Red Cross dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000, helping your gifts go twice as far,” according to an announcement from State Farm.

