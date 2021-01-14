Advertisement

Rock Cut State Park to get $900K in funding, Ill. Rep. Cabello says

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Cut State Park is slated to receive $900,000 in state funding for a variety of critical infrastructure improvements from a grant, according to an announcement from State Rep. John M. Cabello (R-Machesney Park) on Wednesday.

State officials are reaching out to Rock Cut State Park’s Site Superintendent Brad Brown to finalize the formal process of awarding the grant so that funds can be disbursed in the near future, Rep. Cabello confirmed Wednesday on his last day in office.

Specifically, the grant will go toward water, sewer, road or trail rehabilitation and infrastructure at Rock Cut, the largest state park in northern Illinois and a popular hiking, camping, and fishing destination for local residents and visitors from throughout the state and the Midwest. The grant is funded from the Build Illinois Bond Fund and through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to Rep. Cabello’s office.

“After years of fighting to make sure the needs of Rock Cut State Park are fully met by the State of Illinois, I am pleased to share that I have been able to obtain this grant, despite the numerous obstacles we had to overcome along the way,” Rep. Cabello said. “As a result of the maintenance and site improvements made possible by this grant, local families and visitors will continue to enjoy traditions and make new memories at Rock Cut for years to come. I have kept up my efforts to see this grant process through to completion during the final days of my term. It has been a privilege to serve the people of the 68th District.”

