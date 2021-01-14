Residents 60 and older can be added to Senior Resource Center COVID-19 vaccination list

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Senior Resource Center, in cooperation with the Stephenson County Health Department, is compiling a list of seniors aged 60 or older who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

The timeframe for delivery of the vaccine is currently unknown; however, as soon as that information is available it will be shared on the Senior Resource Center’s social media accounts.

To be added to the COVID-19 vaccination list, residents should call the Senior Resource Center at 815-235-9777 and provide age, name, address, birthdate and phone number, as well as whether transportation will be needed to receive the vaccine.

For more information or other questions about the Senior Resource Center, go to the center’s website.

