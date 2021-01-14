Advertisement

Residents 60 and older can be added to Senior Resource Center COVID-19 vaccination list

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Senior Resource Center, in cooperation with the Stephenson County Health Department, is compiling a list of seniors aged 60 or older who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

The timeframe for delivery of the vaccine is currently unknown; however, as soon as that information is available it will be shared on the Senior Resource Center’s social media accounts.

To be added to the COVID-19 vaccination list, residents should call the Senior Resource Center at 815-235-9777 and provide age, name, address, birthdate and phone number, as well as whether transportation will be needed to receive the vaccine.

