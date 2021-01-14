Advertisement

Man charged with 1st degree murder after 11th Street shooting

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted an investigation and identified the suspect as 23-year-old Anthony Dewitt.
Anthony Dewitt, 23
Anthony Dewitt, 23(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old Rockford man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting at the BP gas station on 11th Street on Dec. 28.

On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11:25 a.m., Rockford police responded to 1909 11th St. BP gas station for a reported gunshot victim. Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was reviewed with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office who then authorized the charge of first degree murder against Dewitt. He was taken into custody Thursday.

