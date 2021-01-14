IDPH: 6,652 new COVID-19 cases, 88 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is reporting 6,652 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 88 new deaths, while the state’s virus infection rate continues to decline.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,052,682 coronavirus cases, including 17,928 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 6.8 percent, tied for the lowest point it’s been since Oct. 29. The state’s case positivity rate has now gone down for six days in a row, after climbing for nearly two weeks after Christmas.

Coronavirus hospitalizations also continue to improve, with 3,511 patients being treated in Illinois hospitals as of Wednesday night, including 742 in the ICU and 382 on ventilators.

COVID hospitalizations in Illinois have now been below 4,000 per day for 14 days in a row. Coronavirus hospitalizations in Illinois peaked 6,175 on Nov. 20, although there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital now than at the start of the fall surge in early October, when the state was averaging about 1,500 hospitalizations per day.

As of Wednesday night, 972,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to hospitals, healthcare providers, and long-term care facilities statewide. IDPH said a total of 414,296 doses have been administered so far.

