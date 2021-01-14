FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A Wintry Mix will change to Snow this Evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A winter storm has moved into the region that will produce a wintry mix this afternoon. This isn’t a major storm system but will create some travel delays. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the following counties until 6 AM tomorrow: Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Green. We anticipate a wintry mix of rain, pockets of light freezing, and snow during the afternoon hours while changing over to snow tonight. Be advised that we could encounter some areas of ice accumulations with this system too. We will more than likely end up with a 1 - 3″ snow from this event. With temperatures toping out in the middle 30′s the snow will be slushy. Have the shovels and salt on the ready! Also, take extra time driving this afternoon/evening.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.