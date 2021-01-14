Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A Wintry Mix to cause travel trouble spots this Afternoon/Evening.

Snow Accumulations Tonight
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A winter storm is quickly approaching the region that could lay down a wintry mix this afternoon. This isn’t a major storm system but will create some travel delays. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the following counties until 6 AM tomorrow: Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Green. We anticipate a wintry mix of rain, pockets of light freezing, and snow to begin shortly after the noon hour and continue into tonight changing over to snow. Be advised that we could encounter some areas of ice accumulations with this system too. We will more than likely end up with a 1 - 3″ snow from this event. With temperatures toping out in the middle 30′s the snow will be slushy. Have the shovels and salt on the ready! Also, take extra time driving this afternoon/evening.

