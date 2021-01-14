Federal eviction moratorium extended to Jan. 31

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Renters now have protection from eviction until Jan. 31, 2021.

To invoke the moratorium, tenants, lessees, or residents of residential properties must provide a signed copy of the declaration form provided by the CDC (or a similar declaration) to their landlord or residential property owner. Each adult listed on the lease, rental agreement, or housing contract must provide their own separate declaration.

The federal eviction moratorium does not exempt tenants from their obligations to pay rent and follow the terms of their lease. Tenants are still required to pay their rent and may still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent. Landlords may still charge and collect late fees, penalties, or interest.

“The economic fallout from the pandemic has resulted in housing insecurity for many Wisconsinites. I’m glad the eviction moratorium has been extended. Those who need eviction relief should connect with state and local resources in order to utilize the emergency rental assistance available,” stated Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The federal legislation that extends the CDC order also includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states and local governments. Renters who are eligible for this assistance may use the funding to help pay rent or utility bills.

