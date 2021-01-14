Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson has announced positive early results from its experimental coronavirus vaccine as it continues with the final stages of testing.

The company says early stage trials show the vaccine creates an immune response in nearly all volunteers with minimal side effects after just one dose.

The final Phase 3 trials will ultimately determine how well the vaccine protects people from coronavirus. The company is also studying whether a second dose increases efficacy or durability of the immune response.

Johnson & Johnson expects to put out more details later this month and to apply for authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not long after that.

The FDA has given emergency use authorization to two coronavirus vaccines – one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Both were about 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in their Phase 3 trials.

Johnson & Johnson is contracted to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government if it wins approval from the FDA.

However, the New York Times reported Wednesday that the company was behind schedule in its production. In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it was “premature” to talk about its vaccine supply, but it was confident it would be able to meet its government commitments.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill
After 36 years the Illinois House is under new leadership. Lawmakers elect Rep. Emanuel Chris...
Emanuel Chris Welch replaces Michael Madigan as Illinois’ Speaker of the House

Latest News

In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
Emergency crews blocked off the exit and traffic was slowed for several hours. We know at least...
Semi rolls over causing large traffic jam on I-90
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy