City of Freeport under winter weather advisory

All downtown area residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street and municipal parking lots.
(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City of Freeport has issued a winter weather advisory Thursday due to anticipated snowfall.

The city requests residents park vehicles in driveways by 8 p.m. Thursday and observe even and odd parking protocols until Sunday at 8 a.m. All downtown area residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street and municipal parking lots from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 8 a.m., the city said in a statement on Thursday.

The city is anticipating conditions that include ice, freezing rain, and snow beginning on Thursday at 3 p.m. and up to four inches of total snow accumulation by 4 a.m. Friday.

Parking in driveways, observing even and odd parking protocols and removing vehicles from downtown streets and parking lots significantly contributes to the ability of crews to safely and effectively conduct snow removal operations, the city said in a statement on Thursday.

