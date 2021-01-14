Bill presented would remove police from Ill. schools unless ‘imminent threat of danger’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Downers Grove) filled HB 0029 with the clerk in Illinois on Wednesday.

The synopsis of the bill reads: “Amends the School Code. Provides that law enforcement officers shall not maintain a presence on school grounds unless there exists an imminent threat of danger to students at the school in question or there is reason to believe that urgent and immediate action is necessary to prevent such danger to students. Makes conforming changes. Defines “school grounds.”

The proposed bill does not limit the authority of a law enforcement officer to make an arrest on school grounds. You can read the entirety of the bill here.

