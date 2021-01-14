Advertisement

Agencies expect travel to increase once vaccine is distributed

Tourism and travel experts say anticipation is growing for a vaccine so stateliners can plan vacations again
Travel agencies
Travel agencies(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We’re all busy with work and that stuff, so just having a week to not check our phones, or our emails,” said Leslie Erickson.

Every January, Leslie Erickson and her friends trade a week of the harsh, Midwest winter for a warm, sunny, tropical beach. They lounge, indulge in food and go on excursions but Coronavirus decimated their plans.

“Just looking ahead at what our world looked like, it wasn’t going to be feasible, which is depressing,” said Erickson.

Lindstrom Travel Agency in Rockford said Erickson isn’t alone. Business decreased by at least eighty percent at the height of the pandemic, but in December things turned around. The agency saw more people itching for a change in scenery.

“We’re getting busier, today I was supposed to send out three different requests that I had yesterday from clients who were interested in going to Mexico and the Carribean in February or March,” said Lindstrom Travel Agency Owner, Charlie Sturm.

Owner, Charlie Sturm, expects business to grow, especially after people receive the vaccine. Health officials said the Pfizer version could be distributed to the public as early as spring. Sturm predicts stateliners will emerge from isolation, rev’ved up and ready to go. He said he’s ready too.

“Clients of mine who I talk to are like, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry you’re slow, but you’re going to be swamped in a few months, which is true,” said Sturm.

