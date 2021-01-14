AAA: Gas prices in Stephenson County above state, national average
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County is 18 cents above the daily national AAA gas price average and four cents above the state average on Thursday.
Thursday’s AAA National Average cost per gallon is $2.37, with Stephenson County at $2.55. The Illinois average is $2.51.
