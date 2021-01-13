Advertisement

Winnebago County Board urges state legislature to table Criminal Justice Reform bill

The board supports criminal justice reform, but not House Bill 3653
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joseph Chiarelli released a statement on behalf of the Winnebago County Board in response to the Criminal Justice Reform bill passed by the Illinois Senate early Wednesday morning.

“The Winnebago County Board stands in unwavering support of efforts to address social justice and criminal justice reform. It is this Board’s position that these actions result in safer communities, more effective policing, and greater trust in our law enforcement agencies and our judiciary.

However, the ever-evolving language of the Police Integrity Accountability Act, including its multiple unfunded mandates which would affect this Board’s ability to provide our communities with existing essential services, gives this Board pause – especially at a time of public health crisis and unprecedented economic uncertainty.

For this reason, we ask that the Legislature table any portion of or amendment to the Police Integrity Accountability Act which mandates expenditures by counties and municipalities until such time that a full examination of the fiscal mandates may be reconciled.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli and Members of the Winnebago County Board”

