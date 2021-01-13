Winnebago Co. adds 104 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 24,505 on Wednesday, this is up from 24,401 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 367 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 365 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 10.0 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 102 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a increase from Monday’s report of 108.

