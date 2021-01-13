Storm System Expected Thursday and Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Wednesday with highs in the upper 30′s and southwest winds around 10 MPH. Cloudy tonight as temperatures sag down to right around 30 degrees. Thursday we work in a rain/snow mixture by late morning and early afternoon with little to no accumulation. Highs will once again reach the upper 30′s. Light snow likely Thursday night and Friday morning with accumulations close to an inch. Highs in the lower 30′s for Friday.

