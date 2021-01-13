Advertisement

Storm System Expected Thursday and Friday

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy this Wednesday with highs in the upper 30′s and southwest winds around 10 MPH. Cloudy tonight as temperatures sag down to right around 30 degrees. Thursday we work in a rain/snow mixture by late morning and early afternoon with little to no accumulation. Highs will once again reach the upper 30′s. Light snow likely Thursday night and Friday morning with accumulations close to an inch. Highs in the lower 30′s for Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
Bill would mandate body cameras, eliminate cash bail, remove qualified immunity.
Illinois House approves Criminal Justice Reform bill, awaits Pritzker signature
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Sen. Dave Syverson: “It’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163.″
Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as a winter storm system threatens to...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow to cause slick travel Thursday
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow is likely over much of the Stateline Thursday,...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/13/2021
As we proceed into the afternoon hours, it's likely a transition from rain to snow will be...
Following 2021’s first sun Tuesday, clouds, dense fog on track to return
Dense fog again possible overnight, clouds return in the days ahead.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/12/2021