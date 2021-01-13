Advertisement

State legislature passes bill allowing home delivery of spirits

The bill now heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk for signature.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the last hours of the 101st Legislative Session, the Illinois State Legislature passed SB54, which would allow third parties to deliver spirits and wine from package stores to adult consumers.

The bill now heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk for signature.

“Innovative measures like home delivery of spirits have created convenience for consumers and a safe alternative way to purchase and enjoy their favorite spirits at home,” Kristi Brown, Distilled Council Senior Director of State Government Relations said. “As consumers social distance during the pandemic, home delivery provides a responsible option for adults to order distilled spirits. We urge Governor Pritzker to sign this bill to bring consumers additional convenience and choice.”

