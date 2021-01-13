State Board of Higher Education taps local education officials for new committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Board of Higher Education announced area leaders to become members of its Strategic Planning Advisory Committee, which will develop a draft plan to fulfill the board’s which will lay out a set of strategies to achieve the board’s vision and priorities.

The board’s vision and priorities can be found here. The plan aims to create an equitable, accessible and innovative higher education ecosystem across Illinois that ensures students and communities thrive.

The committee members include Lisa Freeman of Northern Illinois University and Amanda Smith of Rock Valley Community College.

“The members of the advisory committee bring expertise from education, business, policy, community, and philanthropic organizations to shape the blueprint for our students and our higher education ecosystem for the next 10 years,” IBHE Board Chair John Atkinson said. “The members of the advisory committee will identify the highest-impact strategies to increase affordability, close equity gaps, and meet workforce needs. I am thrilled that this group has agreed to help us chart a course for higher education in Illinois.”

The strategic plan is being crafted in cooperation with the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. It has garnered widespread public engagement so far, including the input from a survey of 10,000 people, 20 regional focus groups, and written comments, according to the IBHE.

There will be room for more public engagement in each step of the process. The committee will be co-chaired by:

Zaldwaynaka Scott, President, Chicago State University

Juan Salgado, Chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago

Illinois Senator Pat McGuire

Betsy Ziegler, CEO, 1871

“At each step in the process, we have invited input on how to ensure Illinois has an equitable, innovative and nimble higher education system. The advisory committee will help chart the path to get us there,” IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro said.

