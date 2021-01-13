Advertisement

Son raising money to get dad fighting Stage 4 cancer new TV

Michael Ruffcorn Jr.
Michael Ruffcorn Jr.(Michael Ruffcorn Jr.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park man has been fighting Stage 4 colon and liver cancer for more than two years. Now, his son wants to surprise him before he turns 60-years-old.

Michael Ruffcorn Jr. of Loves Park has organized a GoFundMe to get his father a new living room set and TV before his birthday Feb. 6.

“Due to the circumstances, we will not plan to have a big birthday party for my dad. I was hoping to reach and see if we could raise some money to surprise his with a few things that I know he would enjoy,” Ruffcorn Jr. said.

Ruffcorn Sr. loves to watch TV and relax in his living room, according to his son.

“It’s his 60th birthday so would be nice to get at least 60 inch TV. My dad has been a blessing to many and true inspiration to me and his family,” Ruffcorn Jr. said. “This will be complete surprise from my dad and my mom so please try to keep that way thanks in advance!!!”

So far, $475 of the $2,000 goal has been raised.

