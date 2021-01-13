Sen. Dave Syverson releases statement, opposes Illinois Criminal Reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson has come out against House Bill 3653, calling it a “dangerous criminal justice reform proposal passed out of the Senate.”

“At three in the morning, Democrat lawmakers throw a 700-page bill on our desks and ask that we vote on a complex criminal reform proposal only an hour later. That’s not feasible and, more importantly, that is not how effective reform is passed.”

“House Bill 3653 might be a new bill number, but it’s the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163. This proposal will put violent offenders back on the streets, put an end to cash bail, endangers our residents and threatens the law enforcement profession in Illinois. It’s unbelievable.”

”The safety and wellbeing of our communities and citizens are at stake here. We cannot afford not to get criminal justice reform right. Unfortunately, those who supported this bill, did not agree.”

“I respect our local law enforcement and value the safety of our communities above all else. This was shortsighted and devastating anti-police legislation that should not have passed. I voted no this morning and vow to continue standing with our police officers.”

